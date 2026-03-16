Pune: Police Job Aspirant Booked For Cheating In Pimpri-Chinchwad Recruitment Exam

Cheating/ Representative image | FPJ Print

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 25-year-old woman has been booked for allegedly attempting to cheat during the police recruitment written examination at an exam centre in Tathawade on Sunday morning. The written exam was for the process of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) constable recruitment.

The incident occurred around 9:45 am at the Shri Balaji University examination centre, where the written test for police recruitment was being conducted under tight security arrangements. The alleged cheating attempt was detected during the mandatory security screening of candidates before they were allowed to enter the examination hall.

According to police officials, the woman, a resident of Satara district, had concealed two small slips of paper containing handwritten answers inside her clothes. During the routine frisking process carried out by security personnel and exam staff, the slips were discovered.

Officials said that during further checking, it was also found that the candidate had written several answers related to the examination on her jeans and top, apparently in an attempt to refer to them during the test.

Following the incident, the woman was immediately stopped from appearing for the examination, and the matter was reported to the authorities.

After that, female police constable Archana Saste lodged a complaint at the Wakad Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) regarding the incident.

Based on the complaint, the Wakad police have registered a case against the candidate for attempting to cheat in the examination.

Police officials said further inquiry is underway, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Kurade of the Wakad Division is currently supervising the investigation into the matter.