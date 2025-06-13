Pune Police Flags 60 Hazardous Spots On Ashadhi Wari Palkhi Procession Route

Representative Image | File Phoro

The palakhi processions of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj will start on June 20. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made all the preparations. The Public Health Department (PHD) will set up 'Aapla Davakhana' every 5 km along the Ashadi Wari route in Pune district, providing much-needed relief to participants. Additionally, ICU and trauma care centres, along with other medical facilities, will be available to ensure the safety of the warkaris.

The PHD is fully prepared to support the pilgrims. Provisions have also been made to survey and sterilise all water sources along the wari route. Vector-borne diseases will be monitored, with fog spraying measures. Workers at dhabas, hotels and restaurants along the route will undergo health check-ups. Additionally, 10% of beds at private hospitals on the wari route will be reserved exclusively for warkaris. However, the palakhi procession road is filled with potholes. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has flagged over 60 hazardous spots, warning the Divisional Commissioner about the risks posed to devotees.

Following the police alert, the PMC is facing criticism for its failure to address critical road maintenance issues. Out of the 60 hazardous spots identified, 50 are located within PMC limits. These include potholes, damaged chambers, missing chamber covers, low-hanging tree branches and overhead cables, as well as uneven and waterlogged roads, all of which pose a threat to warkaris.

After receiving the police report, Additional Commissioner Omprakash Divate directed Assistant Commissioners of the Road Department and zonal offices to carry out urgent repairs.

Key Problem Areas:

Bopkhel Phata to Datta Mandir: Multiple potholes, waterlogging, collapsed sewer chambers and overhead cables drooping dangerously.

Harris Bridge to Sancheti Hospital: Road closed at multiple spots, broken drainage lines, potholes on Wakdewadi Road, open chamber covers near COEP.

Sancheti Chowk to Palkhi Visava Sthan: Road closures at Shimla Office Chowk, potholes near Hardikar Hospital, missing chamber covers, unfinished works from Ganjwe Chowk to Patrakar Bhawan, potholes on Laxmi Road, hanging cables, and incomplete sewer works.