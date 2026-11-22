Pune Police Crackdown: 19 Foreign Women Found Allegedly Staying Without Valid Visas In Koregaon Park, Manjari And Mundhwa | AI

Pune, Nov 22: Pune police have found 19 foreign women allegedly staying illegally in the city after their visas expired, and the process to deport them has been initiated, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on inputs concerning foreign nationals overstaying their visas in Pune, city police chief Amitesh Kumar directed the Special Branch to take action against them, they said.

Special teams working under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Dr Prashant Amritkar conducted searches in Koregaon Park, Manjari and Mundhwa areas on November 20, they said.

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During the operation, 19 foreign women were found staying in India in violation of visa conditions and rules, they said.

The deportation process against them is underway, police added.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)