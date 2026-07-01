Pune Police Constable Suspended For Assaulting API, Abusing Senior Officers & Women Personnel | Sourced

A police constable attached to Chaturshringi Police Station has been suspended after he allegedly abused senior officers, used offensive language against women police personnel, and assaulted an Assistant Police Inspector (API) within the police station premises.

The suspended constable has been identified as Vivek Ramesh Basnagar. Following a preliminary inquiry, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Rajanikant Chilumula ordered his suspension, citing indiscipline and misconduct.

According to police sources, Basnagar allegedly misbehaved with senior officers and women police personnel while on duty. A report submitted to senior officials on March 10 accused him of using casteist, obscene and abusive language. Based on the findings, departmental action was initiated, and he was fined ₹5,000.

Police officials said Basnagar allegedly harboured resentment over the disciplinary action. On June 26, he reportedly abused an inspector at Khadki Police Station and recorded the interaction on his mobile phone.

The following day, he allegedly entered the cabin of an API attached to the investigation team and questioned why a station diary entry had been made against him. During the confrontation, he allegedly filmed the officer on his phone, threatened him, used obscene language and behaved aggressively. The incident was subsequently recorded in the station diary.

In another incident on June 29, Basnagar allegedly rode his motorcycle recklessly, abused the same API and physically assaulted him. He also reportedly barged into the office of senior officers, shouting that he had been treated unfairly and demanding justice.

After being informed of the incidents, DCP Rajanikant Chilumula visited Chaturshringi Police Station to review the matter. Following a preliminary inquiry, he concluded that Basnagar's conduct had seriously violated police discipline and tarnished the image of the force, leading to his immediate suspension.