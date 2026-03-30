Pune Police Constable Killed In Late-Night Road Accident In Rajgurunagar | Representational Image

Pune: A 37-year-old police constable died after a head-on collision between his motorcycle and a rickshaw in the Rajgurunagar area of Pune district late Saturday night. The incident took place on Pabal Road near Chavan Mala and Takalkarwadi Phata in Khed Tehsil. The accident has left the local community and police department in shock.

The deceased has been identified as Shashikant Shridhar Hole, a resident of Holewadi in Khed tehsil. He was serving at the North Mahalunge Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate). Officials said he sustained severe injuries in the crash and later died during treatment at a private hospital.

According to police reports, the accident occurred around 10:30 pm on 28th March. Hole was returning home on his Bullet motorcycle when an oncoming rickshaw suddenly turned onto the road. This led to a direct and violent collision. The impact caused serious head injuries to the constable, and he collapsed on the spot.

Locals and passersby rushed to help and shifted him to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead during treatment. Police said further inquiry is underway to determine the exact sequence of events.

The death of the constable has deeply affected the police force. Colleagues described him as a sincere and dedicated officer who was known for his duty and discipline. Senior officials have expressed grief over the loss.

Hole is survived by his wife and two children. His brother is also serving in the police department. The final rites were performed in Rajgurunagar in the presence of family members, colleagues, and local residents.

The incident has created a sombre mood in Holewadi and nearby areas. Police have urged motorists to follow traffic rules and drive carefully, especially at night, to avoid such tragic accidents.