Pune Police Commissioner Transfers 4 Officers, 11 Personnel From Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station

Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: Pune City Police administration has transferred four police officers and 11 police personnel from Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station as part of administrative changes within the commissionerate.

The orders were issued by Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. According to the order, Assistant Police Inspector Snehal Sambhaji Thorat and Police Sub-Inspectors Nilesh Rajendra Mokashi, Anna Madhukar Darade and Saddam Hussain Dastgir Fakir have been transferred from Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station to the Special Branch.

In a separate order, 11 police personnel from Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station have been transferred to Police Headquarters for administrative reasons.

Earlier last week, two separate FIRs were registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station against police personnel following findings of the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) into alleged custodial assault, illegal detention and public humiliation.

The first case was registered over the alleged assault of four accused who had surrendered at Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station on July 5 in connection with an earlier case. The complaint alleged that they were assaulted inside the police station and later taken to an SRA colony near Lake Town, where they were allegedly made to kneel, walk on the road and were assaulted with sticks and batons. The complaint also alleged that they were forced to apologise publicly.

The second FIR relates to eight children in conflict with the law. The complaint alleged that the children were illegally detained, assaulted with bamboo sticks and belts and publicly paraded while being taken between the Ambegaon Pathar Police outpost and Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station. It also alleged that some children were subjected to public humiliation and caste-based abuse.

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Both FIRs were registered following directions arising from MSHRC's September 9 order and a subsequent September 11 order by the Maharashtra DGP. The cases were directed to be investigated by an ADGP-rank officer or above.