Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar Holds Late-Night Interaction With Citizens In Yerawada | Sourced

Pune: Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar made a surprise visit to the Yerawada Police Station around 11 pm on Saturday, Sep 19, during the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations.

During the visit, the Commissioner offered prayers and performed the aarti of Lord Ganesha at the police station.

After the aarti, Kumar interacted informally with citizens and listened to their views. He appreciated Senior Police Inspector Umesh Gitte and the entire Yerawada Police Station team for successfully building consensus among citizens to celebrate the DJ-free Dahi Handi and Eid-e-Milad festivals peacefully and in an atmosphere of communal harmony.

The Commissioner congratulated the Yerawada police team for their efforts and extended his best wishes for their continued work.

During the interaction, social activist Monica Sharma and her team, who have been working to create awareness against noise pollution in the Kalyani Nagar area, presented a handwritten message of appreciation to Senior Police Inspector Umesh Gitte and his colleagues. The message, recognising the Yerawada police’s work in the Kalyani Nagar area, was presented through Kumar.

Citizens also appreciated the police department’s approach of interacting directly with residents, understanding their concerns and taking legal and effective measures to address them.

Community members highlighted the importance of a citizen-oriented approach in strengthening public trust in the police.

The interaction concluded with citizens expressing hope that the Yerawada Police Station would continue its people-centric approach, guided by the three principles of public trust, dedication to service and respect for the law.