Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar Faces Contempt Petition Over Failure To Curb Noise Pollution

IPS Amitesh Kumar | FPJ Photo

Pune: A contempt petition has been filed before the Bombay High Court against Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, alleging that the police have failed to effectively implement the court’s directions aimed at controlling noise pollution in the city. The petition was filed on Thursday, August 27, advocate Satya Mule, who is representing the petitioners, said.

The petition has been filed by several organisations and individuals, including the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Pune District Cooperative Housing Societies and Apartment Federation, Pune District Retail Traders Association, Shri Swami Samarth Cooperative Society and 81-year-old senior citizen Vilas Lele.

Alleged non-compliance with court directions

According to the petitioners, the Bombay High Court issued directions on August 20, 2024, on measures to control noise pollution. They have alleged that the Pune Police have failed to effectively implement these directions.

The petition raises concerns over the use of high-powered DJ systems, amplifiers and laser beams during Ganeshotsav, religious festivals, political programmes, processions and other public events.

The petitioners claim that excessive noise has been affecting senior citizens, children, patients, students, shopkeepers and workers. Mule clarified that the petition is not against any particular religion or festival, but against noise pollution of all kinds.

He said the petitioners have no objection to the use of traditional musical instruments and music as long as they remain within the permissible limits prescribed by law.

Noise pollution in residential areas

The petition also highlights alleged noise pollution from bars, pubs, clubs, rooftop establishments and restaurants operating in residential areas such as Kalyani Nagar, Koregaon Park, Balewadi, Baner and Viman Nagar.

The petitioners have drawn attention to the permissible noise limits under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. According to the petition, the prescribed limits are 75 dB during the day and 70 dB at night in industrial areas; 65 dB and 55 dB in commercial areas; 55 dB and 45 dB in residential areas; and 50 dB and 40 dB in silence zones.

The petition also refers to several noise-level readings recorded in 2025. The petitioners claim that noise levels of 105 dB were recorded at Jedhe Chowk, 93.8 dB at Tilak Chowk, and 90.2 dB each at Sant Kabir Chowk and Sonya Maruti Chowk.

Police say action being taken

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has said that action has been taken against those violating noise pollution norms.

According to Kumar, sound systems have been seized and more than 1,000 noise-level readings have been recorded. He said action has been taken in 148 cases in accordance with the rules.

The contempt petition seeks effective implementation of the Bombay High Court’s directions and stricter action against violations of prescribed noise limits.