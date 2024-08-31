Pune Police Book Son of Former Home Minister for Allegedly Operating Illegal Hookah Parlor | Photo: Representative Image

Pune police have booked Bakir Ramesh Bagwe, son of former state home minister Ramesh Bagwe, for allegedly running an illegal hookah parlor. The illicit operation was exposed during a raid by the Kondhwa police on Thursday at a location on NIBM Road.

Bakir Bagwe, 36, a resident of Lohiyanagar, operated the Hookah Bar in the area without proper authorization. Along with Bagwe, four hotel staff members—Harun Nabi Sheikh (20), Bikram Sadhan Sheikh (20), Amanat Mandal (22), and Amanat Anwar—have also been booked.

The incident came to light when the Kondhwa police team was on routine patrol and received information about the illegal sale of hookah at The Village Hotel. Acting on the tip-off, the police raided the premises and discovered five customers being served hookah.

During the raid, police seized nine hookah pots with various flavors and other related materials, collectively valued at ₹23,500.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Man Singh Patil, Police Inspector (Crime) of Kondhwa Police Station, said, "Acting on the information, we conducted the raid. The accused were found operating the hookah and serving it to customers. Appropriate action has been taken, and the matter is under investigation."