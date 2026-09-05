Pune Police Book JW Marriott & Sheraton Grand Over Delayed Foreign Guest Information | Representative Image

Pune: Pune Police have registered cases against two five-star hotels, JW Marriott Hotel Pune and Sheraton Grand Pune, for allegedly failing to provide timely information about foreign nationals staying at their properties.

The action was initiated as part of a city-wide drive to ensure that hotels, landlords and other establishments promptly submit details of foreign nationals and other guests staying on their premises to the police.

According to police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Prashant Amritkar had directed establishments to mandatorily provide information about persons staying with them. During the ongoing drive, authorities found that the two hotels had allegedly delayed submitting details of foreign guests.

An Italian national, identified as Christian Huber, arrived at JW Marriott on Senapati Bapat Road on June 7, 2026. However, the hotel management submitted his arrival details to the police only on July 17, resulting in a delay of 39 days and 11 hours (947 hours), according to the police.

Similarly, a Chinese national, identified as Qi Luo, checked into Sheraton Grand Pune on the evening of June 14. The hotel reportedly submitted his details on June 28 at around 9.15 pm. Police stated that the information was delayed by 14 days and one hour (337 hours).

Police have alleged that the delay amounted to a violation of mandatory reporting requirements concerning foreign nationals.

The cases are being investigated by Chaturshringi and Bundgarden police under the guidance of DCP Prashant Amritkar.