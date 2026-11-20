Pune Police Book 3 For Allegedly Duping Investors Of ₹1.38 Crore Through High-Return Investment Schemes | Sourced

Pune: Three persons have been booked for allegedly cheating several individuals of Rs 1.38 crore by promising lucrative returns on investments, police said.

The alleged fraud took place between October 2023 and October 2024, police said.

Also Watch:

The case was registered at Wanawadi police station on the complaint of Ashish Suresh Gaikwad against Ankit Hiramam Ujagar, Supriya Ramdas Malkar and Aditya Deepak Surodkar, all residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

According to the complaint, the accused, who operated from an office in Pune, allegedly gained the trust of Gaikwad and other persons through three firms and persuaded them to invest a total of Rs 1.38 crore.

Initially, the accused allegedly paid returns amounting to Rs 32.73 lakh to the complainant and others. However, they stopped paying returns from October 2024 and allegedly shut down the companies without returning the invested money, the complaint said.

The FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, police said, adding that a probe was underway.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)