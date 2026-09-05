Pune Police Arrest Third Accused In Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Over Alleged Knowledge Of Conspiracy |

Pune: The murder investigation into Ketan Agarwal has taken a fresh turn with Pune Police arresting another person who allegedly had prior knowledge of the conspiracy. The arrested accused has been identified as Ritesh Hinge, a classmate and friend of prime accused Chetan Chaudhary.

Agarwal Murdered At Lonavala’s Lohagad Fort

Agarwal was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort in Lonavala on June 18. His fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested earlier in connection with the case and are currently in judicial custody.

According to police sources, investigators suspect that Hinge was aware of the murder plan. Based on the information gathered during the probe, police arrested him and added him as a co-accused in the case.

Investigators Probe Role Of Chaudhary’s Friend In Conspiracy

Hinge is reportedly a friend and former classmate of Chaudhary. Police are now investigating his alleged role in the conspiracy and whether he was directly involved in planning or facilitating the murder.

A court has remanded Hinge to police custody until September 12 to enable investigators to question him and establish the sequence of events leading to Agarwal’s murder.

The arrest of Hinge is being viewed as a significant development in the case, with police now probing the alleged roles of all three accused and attempting to establish the complete conspiracy behind the killing.

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