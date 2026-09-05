Mira Bhayandar: MBMC’s ₹5,000 Stray Feeding Fine Under Scrutiny As Thane Animal Husbandry Chief Orders Legal Review

Thane district authorities have asked MBMC to verify the legal validity of its penalty for feeding stray animals outside designated spots | AI Generated Representational Image

Mira Bhayandar, September 5, 2026: Thane's District Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry has asked the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to reconsider the controversial order penalising citizens for feeding stray animals outside designated spots. The official has asked the civic body to check the legality of the order and submit a reply within a week.

On Thursday, The Free Press Journal reported about the outrage against the MBMC circular, which aims to penalise citizens Rs 5,000 for feeding community dogs and cats outside the 20 designated feeding spots in the city.

Animal welfare activist Roshan Pathak had written to the civic body, highlighting that merely 20 feeding spots across the city are inadequate for the large numbers of animals.

District Officials Seek Legal Review

The outrage led to intervention by the District Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry. The official, who is also the member secretary of the District Animal Cruelty Prevention Society, issued a directive to the MBMC Commissioner and Veterinary Officer to immediately verify the legal validity of the penalty through its Law and Justice Department. The municipal body has been given a strict seven-day deadline to submit an action taken report to the district office.

The official communication mandated the MBMC to align its stray management guidelines with statutory standards. It has asked the civic body's Law and Justice Department to review the legality of imposing a fine and reevaluate the complaint in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, directives of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), and Maharashtra state guidelines.

MBMC Feeding Spots Under Scrutiny

In the earlier report, MBMC's Veterinary Officer Dr Vikram Niratle had stated that the 20 locations were merely a rollout phase, with plans to expand up to 40 public spots alongside private residential arrangements.

However, the district Animal Husbandry Department's latest notice placed the onus back on MBMC to establish whether its penal mechanism holds any legal ground.

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Activist Calls Fine Illegal

Pathak said, “Rs 5,000 fine for feeding an animal in a non-feeding zone is an illegal act. Such rules show that MBMC is not aware of ABC rules and court judgements. Feeding any animal is a right and duty protected by the Constitution. These rules will become a way to harass feeders, which will increase the number of dog bite cases and cause issues between people and animal lovers.”

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