Mira-Bhayander: Activist Opposes MBMC’s ₹5,000 Fine For Feeding Strays Outside Designated Spots, Claims 20 Spots Inadequate; Civic Body To Add More

Animal activist Roshan Pathak has urged MBMC to withdraw penalties and increase designated feeding locations for stray dogs | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 2, 2026: An animal welfare activist has raised concerns against the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation's (MBMC) directive penalising citizens up to Rs 5,000 for feeding stray dogs outside 20 designated areas.

The activist termed the order "illegal", citing the number of designated spots as grossly inadequate, warning that the move will escalate human-animal conflict and violate central guidelines.

Activist Seeks Withdrawal Of Fine

In a formal representation sent to MBMC commissioner and Thane's deputy commissioner of animal husbandry on August 27, local animal activist Roshan Pathak demanded an immediate revocation of the fine and a complete overhaul of the civic body's feeding policy.

The letter highlighted that Rule 20 of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023 – framed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 – prohibits local authorities from fining, harassing or preventing animal lovers from feeding strays. It stated that previous High Court rulings, including directives from the Supreme Court and Bombay High Court, back these protections.

However, the most serious concern was the allotment of mere 20 feeding spots for the entire city covering an expanse of 79.4 sq.km. with a population exceeding 8 lakh. The activist said that assigning 20 spots across the entire municipal jurisdiction is practically unviable.

Pathak highlighted that dogs are inherently territorial and forcing strays to travel outside their established zones to feed can cause violent pack fights, making it impossible for feeders to centralise feeding.

Activist Warns Of Human-Animal Conflict

He also highlighted that depriving strays of food within their immediate territories can lead to starvation, heightened aggression and an increased risk of dog bites and public nuisance.

The letter argued that the MBMC's order emboldens resident associations to harass local feeders, directly contradicting welfare guidelines established by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

Pathak has urged civic authorities to withdraw the Rs 5,000 fine immediately and convene a joint consultation with local feeders, registered NGOs and ward representatives. The activist urged MBMC to designate feeding points every 100 metres, taking into account the natural territorial ranges of stray populations.

"The municipality's guidelines will increase the number of dog bite cases as well as cruelty to both – animals and humans. If this issue is not resolved within five days, all animal lovers and activists in Mira-Bhayander will be obliged to take legal action and approach the High Court," said Pathak.

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MBMC Plans More Feeding Spots

The civic body's veterinary officer, Dr Vikram Niratle, clarified to the Free Press Journal that the initial 20 feeding locations represent only the first phase of the initiative.

“MBMC is the one of the first to assign public feeding zones. The plan is to introduce more feeding spots, up to maybe 40 across the city. Apart from these public spots, private complexes can have their own designated feeding areas,” he said.

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