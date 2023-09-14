Pune: Police And FDA Raid Uncovers Adulterated Food Stock Worth Over ₹10 Lakh | Representative Pic

In a joint operation conducted by the Paud Police and the Food and Drug Administration Department in Pune, a significant cache of adulterated food products valued at 10 lakh 73 thousand 650 rupees was seized from Krishna Food. The operation was prompted by a tip-off regarding the production of adulterated khawa and barfi at Krishna Foods, located near the Coca-Cola Company on Urwade Road in Pirangut area. The raid was conducted on Wednesday evening.

During the raid, The police and FDA officials discovered a stockpile of adulterated ice cream, skim milk powder, plants, and palm oil, all of which were not compliant with established rules and conditions. Consequently, the business has been ordered to shut down.

Seized goods were destroyed

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bhausaheb Dhole, with the participation of Police Inspector Manoj Kumar Yadav, Assistant Police Inspector Kuldeep Sankpal, Constable Rocky Devkate, Police Naik Siddesh Patil, Sahil Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration Narayan Sarkate, Food Safety Officer Asmita Gaikwad, and Sopan Ingle.

The adulterated khawa and other products, which posed a potential health risk, were destined for sale in various locations, including Pirangut, Ghotavade Phata, Bhukum, Bhugaon, and other areas. The seized goods were subsequently destroyed to prevent their distribution.

