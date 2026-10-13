Pune: PMRDA To Set Up Facilitation Centre To Speed Up Industrial Permissions; Truck Terminus & Fire Stations Planned | PMRDA

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will set up a Facilitation Centre to help industries resolve technical problems and delays in obtaining development permissions. The move aims to make the approval process faster and more transparent for businesses operating across the Pune Metropolitan Region. Metropolitan Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari announced the decision during a meeting with industrial associations at PMRDA's headquarters in Akurdi on Tuesday.

The meeting also focused on infrastructure problems in industrial areas, including traffic congestion, poor roads and a lack of basic amenities. PMRDA plans to operate the centre through coordination between its officials and representatives of the Building Permission Management System (BPMS). The authority will also move towards processing industrial proposals entirely online through the BPMS platform. However, PMRDA has not announced a launch date for the Facilitation Centre or a deadline to clear pending industrial proposals.

BPMS Issues, Fees and Pending Proposals Discussed

Representatives of industrial associations from Chakan, Hinjawadi, Ranjangaon, Talegaon, Pirangut and other industrial areas attended the meeting. The discussions covered development permissions, fire no-objection certificates (NOCs), difficulties with the BPMS platform, fee structures, documentation requirements, zoning opinions and pending industrial proposals.

Entrepreneurs and architects have faced technical and administrative difficulties while using the online permission system. The proposed Facilitation Centre is expected to help them resolve these issues by bringing PMRDA officials and BPMS representatives together.

Chaudhari also directed the departments concerned to share details of fees, lists of required documents and other important information with industrial associations. The move aims to help businesses understand the approval process and avoid delays caused by incomplete applications or procedural confusion.

Additional Metropolitan Commissioner K Manjulekshmi, officials from various departments and representatives of industrial associations attended the meeting.

PMRDA Seeks Road Priority List from Industrial Associations

Industry representatives raised concerns over traffic congestion, poor road conditions and inadequate basic facilities.

PMRDA has asked industrial associations to submit a list of roads that require priority improvements. The authority will use the list to identify key stretches that need attention.

Chaudhari also directed officials to take steps towards establishing a truck terminus for heavy vehicles. The meeting discussed the need to identify suitable land for fire stations in industrial areas.

These measures aim to address some of the infrastructure challenges faced by industries, particularly in busy manufacturing and logistics hubs.

Chakan Infrastructure Concerns Add to Urgency

The announcement comes amid continuing concerns over infrastructure in Pune's industrial belts. Chakan, one of the region's major manufacturing hubs, has faced complaints from industrialists about poor roads, traffic congestion, waste disposal and inadequate basic facilities.

In August, industrialists in Chakan raised concerns about the state of infrastructure and warned that some industrial units could consider moving out if their problems remained unresolved.

PMRDA said the initiatives aim to create a more favourable environment for entrepreneurs and accelerate industrial development across its jurisdiction. The timeline for implementing the measures is yet to be announced.