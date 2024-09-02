 Pune: PMRDA Repairs Pothole-Ridden Ganeshkhind Road After Monsoon Complaints
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMRDA Repairs Pothole-Ridden Ganeshkhind Road After Monsoon Complaints

Pune: PMRDA Repairs Pothole-Ridden Ganeshkhind Road After Monsoon Complaints

Following a review by engineers from Pune IT City Metro Line (PITCMRL) and PMRDA, the pending work was completed on Sunday.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMRDA Repairs Pothole-Ridden Ganeshkhind Road After Monsoon Complaints |

Since the monsoon, Punekars have been complaining about pothole-ridden roads in the city, which have been causing increased traffic congestion and accidents. Ganeshkhind Road, in particular, has been heavily congested. As a result, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is carrying out road repair work from Sancheti Chowk to Pune University Chowk.

PMRDA spokesperson Dnyaneshwar Bhale stated that the road from Sancheti Chowk to Pune University Chowk was damaged by the rain, causing problems for drivers due to potholes at various locations.

Read Also
'The Only Road in Pune Without Potholes is the Airport Runway, Beyond Unacceptable': Netizens Vent...
article-image

Taking note of the situation, PMRDA Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase held a meeting with the concerned authorities, inspected the site, and instructed them to repair the road immediately.

Following a review by engineers from Pune IT City Metro Line (PITCMRL) and PMRDA, the pending work was completed on Sunday.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video Of Pakistani Airline Pilot Cleaning Windscreen Leaves Netizens In Splits
Viral Video Of Pakistani Airline Pilot Cleaning Windscreen Leaves Netizens In Splits
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's Call Amid Mysterious Disappearance Leaves Anu, Anuj & Shahs Worried
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj's Call Amid Mysterious Disappearance Leaves Anu, Anuj & Shahs Worried
Maruti Suzuki August 2024 Sales: 1.81 Lakh Cars Sold, 4% Decline from Last Year
Maruti Suzuki August 2024 Sales: 1.81 Lakh Cars Sold, 4% Decline from Last Year
PMI Index: India's Manufacturing Output Falls To 3 Month Low Of 57.5 In August
PMI Index: India's Manufacturing Output Falls To 3 Month Low Of 57.5 In August
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Gears Up for Ganesh Chaturthi: Markets Buzzing with Eco-Friendly Idols, Decoration Material...

Pune Gears Up for Ganesh Chaturthi: Markets Buzzing with Eco-Friendly Idols, Decoration Material...

Pune Crime: Sister, Brother-In-Law & 2 Others Held In Connection With Former NCP Corporator Vanraj...

Pune Crime: Sister, Brother-In-Law & 2 Others Held In Connection With Former NCP Corporator Vanraj...

VIDEO: Heart Reaches Destination Hospital Thanks to Green Corridor Facilitated by Indian Army's...

VIDEO: Heart Reaches Destination Hospital Thanks to Green Corridor Facilitated by Indian Army's...

Pune: PMRDA Repairs Pothole-Ridden Ganeshkhind Road After Monsoon Complaints

Pune: PMRDA Repairs Pothole-Ridden Ganeshkhind Road After Monsoon Complaints

Maharashtra Weather: Floods In Beed, Hingoli; Heavy Rainfall Alert for Marathwada, Vidharbha...

Maharashtra Weather: Floods In Beed, Hingoli; Heavy Rainfall Alert for Marathwada, Vidharbha...