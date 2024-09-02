Pune: PMRDA Repairs Pothole-Ridden Ganeshkhind Road After Monsoon Complaints |

Since the monsoon, Punekars have been complaining about pothole-ridden roads in the city, which have been causing increased traffic congestion and accidents. Ganeshkhind Road, in particular, has been heavily congested. As a result, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is carrying out road repair work from Sancheti Chowk to Pune University Chowk.

PMRDA spokesperson Dnyaneshwar Bhale stated that the road from Sancheti Chowk to Pune University Chowk was damaged by the rain, causing problems for drivers due to potholes at various locations.

Taking note of the situation, PMRDA Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase held a meeting with the concerned authorities, inspected the site, and instructed them to repair the road immediately.

Following a review by engineers from Pune IT City Metro Line (PITCMRL) and PMRDA, the pending work was completed on Sunday.