Pune: PMRDA Begins Crackdown On Illegal Hoardings, Demolishes Structure In Hinjawadi

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Akurdi Office | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority has started a strict drive against illegal hoardings, beginning with the demolition of an unauthorised structure in Hinjawadi on April 13.

Officials said the action was taken after Metropolitan Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhari ordered strict enforcement against illegal constructions and billboards. Acting on these instructions, the Anti-Encroachment Department identified a large iron hoarding frame built without permission.

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The structure, spread over around 1,250 square feet in Survey No. 206 in Hinjawadi, was completely demolished. Authorities said the owners had failed to obtain the required approvals.

The administration clarified that the action was carried out under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act. Officials said illegal hoardings are not only a violation of rules but also pose a serious risk to public safety.

Himmat Kharade warned that owners of illegal hoardings could face strict legal action. He said violators may be jailed for one month to three years and also fined. He urged owners to remove unauthorised structures on their own to avoid penalties.

Officials added that if PMRDA removes such hoardings, the cost of demolition and additional fines will be recovered from the owners.

The operation was carried out by a team under the guidance of Additional Commissioner K. Manjulakshmi and Chief Vigilance Officer Amol Zende.

PMRDA has said the crackdown will continue across the region. Authorities have asked all hoarding owners without proper permissions to regularise their structures or face strict action.