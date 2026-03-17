Pune Municipal Corporation, Police Remove 2,600 Illegal Hoardings In Joint Crackdown | Sourced

Pune: A special joint drive by the Pune Municipal Corporation and the Pune City Police has resulted in the removal of approximately 2,600 illegal hoardings, banners, and flex boards across the city. Officials confirmed that dedicated night patrolling teams from both departments have now been deployed to prevent such unauthorised displays from reappearing.



The crackdown was initiated after Devendra Fadnavis highlighted concerns over illegal hoardings defacing urban areas across the state. Following this, on March 11, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram announced the drive after a joint meeting between the police and civic administration.



A PMC official stated that in just four days, approximately 2,600 illegal items were cleared from different parts of Pune. To prevent the situation from recurring, special night patrol teams have been assigned, and strict action will be taken against anyone found installing such hoardings again. Police teams are also actively monitoring the situation.





Authorities have warned that a penalty of ₹2 lakh will be imposed for each illegal hoarding structure removed. If the fine is not paid, it will be recovered through taxes along with additional penalties. Each ward office has formed dedicated teams to carry out the removal operations, following strict directives issued by the Municipal Commissioner.



Speaking about the initiative, Amitesh Kumar, the Police Commissioner, noted a significant rise in unauthorised hoardings in the city and said a coordinated plan has been put in place to eliminate them within a week. He added that action will not only be taken against those who install such structures but also against printers and publishers involved. Citizens have also been urged to support the effort to keep the city free from visual clutter.