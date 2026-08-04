Pune: PMPML Launches 'Varsha Sahal' Monsoon Bus Service | Sourced

Pune: Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) on Tuesday launched its special 'Varsha Sahal' (Monsoon Excursion) tourism bus service to promote monsoon tourism and offer citizens a safe and convenient travel experience.

The inaugural ceremony for Route No. 9(A) was held at the Swargate bus station in the presence of Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure and PMPML Director Ajay Khedekar.

The newly introduced service will take passengers to some of the region's popular monsoon destinations, including Mulshi Dam, Palse Waterfall, and a scenic selfie point, allowing tourists to enjoy the lush greenery and natural beauty of the rainy season safely and comfortably.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mayor Nagpure said the initiative would provide an affordable, well-planned and secure travel option for both Pune residents and visitors while promoting monsoon tourism in the region. She also suggested that PMPML organise a special excursion for all women corporators of the Pune Municipal Corporation.

PMPML Director Ajay Khedekar highlighted the importance of the corporation's tourism initiatives and appealed to citizens to make use of the special bus service.

Transport Manager Yashwant Hinge, Public Relations Officer Nagesh Gaikwad, along with other PMPML officials and employees, were also present at the launch.

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PMPML has appealed to citizens and tourists to take advantage of the 'Varsha Sahal' service and explore the region's scenic monsoon destinations through a safe, economical and organised travel experience.