Pune: PMPML Introduces Initiative To Keep Tab On Bus Driver, Conductor’s Misconduct

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Pvt Ltd (PMPML) has taken a proactive step towards ensuring discipline among its bus drivers and conductors by launching a new initiative. The transportation authority has implemented a system that encourages citizens to report any violations committed by bus drivers or conductors while on duty, offering a reward for accurate complaints.

Under this initiative, if any passenger witnesses a bus driver or conductor engaging in prohibited activities such as using a mobile phone during duty, stopping the bus at a zebra crossing, or operating a bus without a route board, they are urged to report the incident immediately. Complaints can be filed by sending an email to complaints@pmpml.org or via WhatsApp at 9881495589.

The reward

To ensure prompt action, citizens are advised to provide all relevant details when filing a complaint, including photographs or videos of the incident, the bus number, route number, location, date, and time. Upon verification of a valid complaint, the complainant will receive a reward of ₹100 from the PMPML administration. Additionally, a fine of ₹1000 will be imposed on the drivers or conductors found guilty of violating the rules.

The PMPML administration has called upon the residents of Pune to actively participate in this new initiative and help maintain discipline within the public transportation system. By reporting misconduct, citizens play an essential role in fostering a safe and accountable environment for all commuters.

Transparency and accountability

The introduction of the incentive program not only encourages public involvement but also promotes transparency and accountability within the PMPML system. With the combined efforts of the administration and the citizens, Pune's public transportation system is poised to become more efficient and passenger-friendly.

