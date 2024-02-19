Pune: PMPML Implements Special Provisions To Ease Travel Concerns For Board Exam Students

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has issued an official notice on Monday, addressing travel concerns during the upcoming board exams.

With the Intermediate exams scheduled from February 21 to March 19 and High School Exams from March 1 to March 26, PMPML has introduced special provisions to ensure hassle-free transportation for students across the city.

Students who already possess a travel pass for a specific route will not need to purchase another ticket for different routes leading to their exam centres during the exam period.

To accommodate the rush, students are allowed to enter through the front door without facing legal action from authorities.

PMPML will station invigilators at highly crowded bus stops to manage crowds and maintain smooth traffic flow. Additionally, if any school or college authorities request individual buses for their students, PMPML will address the request and provide an appropriate solution.

This decision aims to make travel hassle-free during crucial periods like board exams, emphasizing PMPML's commitment to supporting students during this important time.