Pune: PMPML Extends Bus Services On 2 Bus Routes

In response to passenger demand, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has announced route extensions for two bus routes, effective from this week. Bus Route No. 179, which operates from Hadapsar to Vimannagar, will now be extended to Lohgaon. Additionally, Bus Route No. 225, serving Hinjewadi Phase 3 to Vimannagar, will now be extended to Kharadigaon Depot.

The decision to extend these routes comes as a result of increasing demand from commuters in these areas. Earlier, on both routes, passengers had to change the bus twice.

