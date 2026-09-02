Pune: PMC Urges Ganesh Mandals To Avoid Street-Light Poles For Electrical Connections

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: Ahead of the Ganeshotsav celebrations, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued an electrical safety appeal to citizens and Ganesh mandals, warning them against using street-light poles, junction boxes and feeder pillars for temporary power connections.

The civic body said its electrical department was inspecting street-light poles across the city and carrying out necessary maintenance and repairs to prevent accidents during the festival. Citizens have also been asked to report dangerous or damaged poles, junction boxes and feeder pillars to the nearest regional office.

The PMC has particularly warned Ganesh mandals against taking electricity connections from junction boxes or feeder pillars attached to street-light poles. Instead, organisers have been urged to obtain authorised temporary connections from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

Manisha Shetkare, Chief Engineer (Electrical), PMC, said, “All Ganesh mandals should cooperate with the Pune Municipal Corporation and obtain authorised electricity connections to celebrate Ganeshotsav safely and joyfully.”

The civic body has also cautioned mandals while installing pandals. Organisers often dig roads to erect temporary structures, which could damage underground electrical cables. Such damage can affect cable insulation and create the possibility of electric current reaching the metal structures of a mandap.

The PMC has therefore appealed to organisers to exercise extreme caution while carrying out excavation work and ensure that underground cables are not damaged.

Citizens have also been advised not to touch street-light poles, feeder pillars or electrical equipment, draw unauthorised electricity from poles, tie animals or wires to poles, or attach flexes and hoardings to them. They have also been warned against climbing junction boxes or approaching exposed underground cables.