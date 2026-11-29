Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will introduce a revised parking management system on a pilot basis from December 15. The initiative will initially cover key stretches, including JM Road, FC Road, Senapati Bapat Road, Viman Nagar, Laxmi Road and High Street in Baner. The trial will run for two to three months, after which the civic administration will assess its effectiveness before extending it to other parts of the city.

PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the civic body was working on a comprehensive parking management plan to improve traffic movement and regulate roadside parking. He pointed out that removing encroachments alone would not resolve congestion unless systematic parking arrangements were introduced. The proposed system will be designed according to the width and specific requirements of individual roads.

Ram said, “The parking system is being planned based on the width and requirements of roads across the city. We will initially implement it on a pilot basis and assess its impact over the next two to three months before extending it to other areas.”

The PMC is also considering implementing the pilot on roads under its direct jurisdiction without initially appointing a contractor. This follows delays in obtaining Standing Committee approval for earlier parking tenders. Discussions on the revised policy have also been pending before the Leaders of the House. The administration is therefore exploring implementation on selected stretches to avoid further delays.

A joint meeting of the PMC's Security and Project departments with the Traffic Police is expected to finalise the arrangements and responsibilities for implementing the initiative. Dinkar Gojare, Chief Engineer of the PMC's Project Department, said, “The civic body is coordinating with the concerned departments, including the Traffic Police, to ensure systematic implementation.”

The proposed arrangements will include clearly marked authorised parking spaces, designated no-parking zones and separate stands for auto-rickshaws. The PMC also plans to install signboards and introduce a pay-and-park system as part of the trial.

The revised policy takes into account Pune's growing population, the expansion of municipal limits and the inclusion of merged villages. It also aims to clearly define the responsibilities of various agencies, including the Traffic Police, Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and Metro authorities.

Broader proposals include developing multi-level parking facilities and revising existing parking charges, which currently range from ₹1 to ₹3 for two-wheelers and ₹7 to ₹14 for four-wheelers. Ram also raised concerns over hotels using valet services to park customers' vehicles on adjoining public roads, adding to congestion. The PMC is expected to examine the practice and frame appropriate regulations.