Pune: PMC To Resume Weekly Thursday Water Cuts Across City From November 19 | Representational Image

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will resume its weekly water supply shutdown across the city from Thursday, Nov 19, following a two-week suspension of the scheduled water cuts during Diwali. The civic administration has announced that the entire city will face a water supply shutdown every Thursday as part of its efforts to manage available water resources amid concerns over reduced water availability.

According to the PMC Water Supply Department, the city currently has less water available than the previous year. Considering the possibility of below-normal rainfall and the need for systematic management of available water resources, the State Government had decided to implement planned water management measures.

Accordingly, the PMC introduced a weekly water supply shutdown across its jurisdiction from Oct 15, with the entire city scheduled to remain without water supply every Thursday.

However, considering the Diwali festivities, the civic administration cancelled the scheduled water cuts on Nov 5 and Nov 12, providing temporary relief to residents. The weekly shutdown will now resume on Nov 19 and continue every Thursday thereafter.

The civic administration has appealed to residents to take note of the schedule and make necessary arrangements to avoid inconvenience.

Residents facing water supply-related problems during the shutdown can contact the PMC Care call centre on 1800-1030-222, send a message to its WhatsApp number 9689900002 or register complaints through the PMC Care mobile application.