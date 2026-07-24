Pune: PMC To Remove Defunct Multi-Level Parking Structure At Chhatrapati Sambhaji Park | Anand Chaini

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will soon dismantle the multi-level mechanical parking facility at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Park on Jungli Maharaj Road after the standing committee approved a proposal to remove the long-defunct structure. Civic officials said the facility has become unsafe due to years of neglect and is no longer financially viable.

The mechanical parking system has remained closed for several years after the civic body failed to find an agency with the required technical expertise to operate and maintain it. According to the administration, the structure has deteriorated over time and now poses a safety risk.

Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale said the decision was taken to ensure public safety. He added that the lack of maintenance had left the facility in poor condition and that its removal would be carried out at the earliest.

Restoration Found Financially Unviable

PMC officials said repairing and restarting the parking system would require a significant investment, while the expected revenue from its operation would not justify the cost. Based on this assessment, the civic administration decided that dismantling the structure would be a more practical option than restoring it.

The contract for the dismantling work has been awarded through a B-2 tender process. Out of seven bids received, four were found technically eligible. Hadapsar-based Sparktech Engineering emerged as the lowest bidder by quoting ₹29,000 per metric tonne.

Following the standing committee's approval, the PMC will sign an agreement with the contractor, after which the dismantling work will begin. Officials said the approved rate includes GST, and the structure will be removed once the contract is formally executed.