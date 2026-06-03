Pune: PMC Suspends Yerawada-Vadgaon Sheri Assistant Commissioner Over Negligence In Census Duties | Sourced

In a stern action against negligence in census-related duties, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has suspended Rajesh Gurram, the in-charge Assistant Commissioner of the Yerawada-Vadgaon Sheri Regional Office. The suspension was ordered by Additional Municipal Commissioner Prajit Nair, who warned that similar action would be taken against officials failing to perform their assigned responsibilities.

The first phase of preparations for Census 2027, which involves house-listing operations, is currently underway across the city. However, despite receiving census kits and undergoing mandatory training, a significant number of enumerators have yet to begin fieldwork, leading to delays in the process.

According to PMC officials, Gurram, who was appointed as the Census Officer for the Yerawada-Vadgaon Sheri Regional Office, failed to ensure the timely implementation of the census programme. He is accused of misleading senior authorities through improper manpower planning and failing to comply with instructions aimed at completing the work within the stipulated timeframe.

The impact of the delay has been substantial. Out of 1,039 enumeration blocks under the regional office’s jurisdiction, only 540 are currently operational, while work in 499 blocks has not yet commenced.

PMC had earlier warned officials and staff that failure to report for census duties could invite disciplinary proceedings as well as criminal action under the Census Act, 1948. Following a review of the situation, Additional Municipal Commissioner Nair ordered Gurram’s suspension and directed a departmental inquiry into the lapses.

Officials said the civic administration remains committed to completing census-related work on schedule and will continue taking strict action against those found negligent in carrying out this important national responsibility.