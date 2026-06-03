Pune Airport Sees Sharp 65% Decline In International Travel Amid West Asia Conflict; Domestic Traffic Surges | Sourced

Pune: International passenger traffic at Pune Airport has witnessed a significant decline in recent months, while domestic travel continues to grow despite rising airfares and reduced airline services.

According to airport data, international passenger numbers fell by nearly 65 per cent between February and May 2026. The airport handled more than 33,000 international passengers in February, but the number dropped to around 11,800 in May.

Airport authorities said ongoing tensions in West Asia and a reduction in international flight services have affected overseas travel from Pune. Several international routes that were previously operating have either been suspended or reduced, leading to fewer travel options for passengers.

In contrast, domestic travel remained strong during the same period. Passenger traffic on domestic routes increased by nearly 18 per cent, rising from about 8.76 lakh travellers in February to over 10.29 lakh in May.

Many residents who had planned trips abroad are now choosing destinations within India due to concerns over the global situation. Popular tourist locations across the country have reported higher demand during the summer holiday season.

Passengers, however, are facing challenges due to increasing travel costs. Airfares on several domestic routes have risen sharply, making travel more expensive for families and business travellers. Higher fuel prices and reduced airline capacity have contributed to the fare increase.

Travel industry representatives said domestic tourism is benefiting from the shift away from international travel. Hotels and tourism businesses in popular destinations are witnessing stronger demand compared to last year, with several leisure and pilgrimage destinations reporting high occupancy levels.

At the same time, travel operators believe rising domestic travel costs could influence future travel decisions. In some cases, the price difference between domestic and international trips has narrowed, leading travellers to reconsider overseas destinations when conditions improve.

Airport officials remain optimistic that international passenger traffic will recover in the coming months as flight services gradually return and the global situation stabilises. For now, domestic travel continues to drive growth at Pune Airport, while international traffic remains under pressure.