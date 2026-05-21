Pune: PMC Seals Portions Of Borawake Towers On JM Road Over Unauthorised Use And Tax Dues | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sealed portions of Borawake Towers located on Jangli Maharaj Road in Deccan Gymkhana after finding that parts of the building were allegedly being used without an Occupancy Certificate (OC) and due to pending property tax dues.



According to the Construction Development Department of PMC, the action was taken at the property situated at Plot No. 621/2A, Shivajinagar-Bhamburda area. Authorities stated that Shop No. 1 on the first floor, along with the second and third floors, were being used without obtaining the required occupancy permission.



PMC officials had earlier issued notices to the concerned parties regarding the unauthorised use of the premises. As the property continued to remain in use despite the notices, action was initiated under Section 268(1)(j) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act to stop further usage of the premises.

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The civic body also cited non-payment of property tax as one of the reasons for the action. Following approval from the City Engineer’s office, PMC officials sealed the concerned portions of the property on May 20, 2026.



The operation was carried out under the guidance of City Engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar and Superintendent Engineer Pravin Shende. Executive Engineer Surendra Karshe, Deputy Engineer Ranjit Mutkule, Branch Engineer Maheshkumar Shinde and Draftsman Vikas Nimbalkar were present during the action.

PMC officials further stated that unauthorized construction in the parking area of the building was also removed during the drive.