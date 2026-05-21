Pune Man Duped Of Rs 35 Lakh In Fake Share Market & IPO Investment Scam | Representational Image

Pune: A man was allegedly cheated of Rs 35.28 lakh after being lured with promises of high returns through share market and IPO investments in Pune’s Hinjawadi area, police said.

The online fraud took place between 30th March and 24th April 2026, at Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt. Ltd. in Maan, Hinjawadi. Following a complaint lodged at Hinjawadi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate), police have registered a case against Pratima Bansal and Mayank Sachan.

About The Incident…

According to police, the accused allegedly added the complainant to several WhatsApp groups and gradually gained the victim’s trust by discussing investments in the stock market and IPOs. The complainant was then asked to update KYC details on a mobile application and was assured of huge profits on larger investments.

Investigators said the accused convinced the victim to transfer money into multiple bank accounts over a period of time. In total, the complainant transferred Rs 35,28,000. However, the promised returns were never provided, and the money was not returned, following which the victim approached the police.

The Hinjawadi police have launched an investigation into the financial fraud and are tracing the bank transactions and digital communication linked to the case.

Another Cheating Case…

In a separate incident, a man was allegedly cheated of Rs 5.10 lakh on the pretext of releasing mortgaged gold from a bank in Pimpri Chinchwad.

The incident took place between May 15 and May 20 near Janata Sahakari Bank at Chinchwad Station. A complaint in the matter was filed by Sujitkumar Kakasaheb Bhosale, a resident of Ambegaon Pathar in Pune and originally from Sangli district.

Based on the complaint, Pimpri police arrested Prashant Mohan Gaikwad, a resident of Khed Rajgurunagar. Police said the accused told the complainant that he needed money to release 60 grams of gold mortgaged with the bank. To gain the complainant’s confidence, the accused allegedly prepared a written agreement regarding the transaction.

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The complainant later transferred Rs 5.10 lakh into the accused’s bank account. However, instead of releasing the gold as promised, the accused allegedly fled from the bank premises and stopped responding, police said.

Pimpri police are further investigating the case.