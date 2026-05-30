Pune: PMC Sanitation Worker Assaulted In Kondhwa; Union Demands Immediate Arrest Of Accused | Sourced

Pune: A sanitation worker employed under the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Solid Waste Management Department was allegedly assaulted and seriously injured in Kondhwa on Friday morning, prompting strong protests from employee union representatives.

The victim, identified as Dhiraj Mohan Baid, a sanitation worker attached to the Samata Nagar Health Unit under Ward No. 21 of the Bibwewadi Regional Office, was reportedly attacked by a local resident with a criminal background while he had gone to drink water at the Sai Baba Temple near the Samata Nagar Health Unit.

According to officials, the incident occurred between 10:15 am and 10:30 am. Baid sustained severe head injuries in the assault and required eight stitches. He was immediately rushed to Jehangir Hospital for medical treatment.

Upon learning about the incident, Senior Health Inspector Rahul Bate, Health Inspector Vasant Bhoir, and Mukadam Arvind Chavan reached the spot and accompanied the victim to Kondhwa Police Station to register a complaint.

Representatives of the Pune Municipal Corporation Workers' Union, including Vice-President Karuna Gajdhani, Joint Secretary Vaijnath Gaikwad, Office Secretary Ram Adhagale, and Secretary Suresh Gavli, also visited the police station and urged authorities to register a case against the accused.

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The union alleged that despite the incident occurring in the morning, police did not take prompt action. They claimed that the process of registering the offence gained momentum only after union representatives intervened.

In a statement, union leaders President Uday Bhat, General Secretary Mukta Manohar, and Working President Madhukar Narsinge condemned the attack and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. They also called for stronger measures to protect sanitation workers from increasing incidents of violence while on duty.

The union warned that if swift action is not taken and attacks on sanitation workers continue, it will launch a major protest outside the office of the Pune Police Commissioner.