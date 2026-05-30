PMC Woman Enumerator Molested & Assaulted During Census Survey In Pune | Representative Image

Pune: In a serious incident that has raised concerns over the safety of government employees engaged in the upcoming national census exercise, a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) woman employee and members of a census team were allegedly assaulted while conducting official enumeration work in the Minatai Thackeray Vasahat area under the Bibwewadi ward limits.

Following the incident, the Swargate Police have registered a case against five members of a family and several unidentified persons on charges including obstructing government work, assault, outraging the modesty of a woman and causing injuries.

About The Incident…

According to the police complaint, the woman employee, who has been serving with PMC for the past 17 years and is currently assigned as an enumerator for the National Census 2027, had visited a residence in Lane No. 14 of Minatai Thackeray Vasahat on May 27 to collect household information.

During the visit, a woman resident allegedly refused to provide details required for the census and reportedly abused the enumerator. When another census worker arrived to assist, he too was allegedly threatened and verbally abused, forcing the team to leave the area without completing the survey.

PMC Acts On The Issue…

The following day, a larger PMC team comprising supervisors and enumerators returned to the locality to complete the pending census work and resolve the dispute. Officials said the team attempted to explain the importance of the census exercise and persuade the family to cooperate.

However, the situation reportedly escalated when members of the family, along with several others, allegedly confronted the civic officials. As the team was leaving the area, the group allegedly attacked them with fists, kicks and stones.

In her complaint, the woman employee alleged that during the scuffle, one of the accused grabbed her hand and tore the sleeve of her blouse, amounting to molestation. She further claimed that her mobile phone, wristwatch and a gold chain were snatched during the incident.

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Investigation Underway…

The complainant's son, who had accompanied the team due to the previous day's altercation, was also allegedly assaulted and sustained injuries. Police said he was bitten on the thumb during the attack.

Based on the complaint, Swargate Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstructing public servants from discharging official duties, assault, causing hurt, outraging the modesty of a woman and other offences.

The investigation is being conducted by Woman Police Sub-Inspector Sujata Jadhav of Swargate Police Station.

The incident has triggered strong reactions among PMC employees, with civic staff demanding strict action against those responsible. Officials noted that the attack occurred while the team was carrying out a national exercise of public importance and said such incidents could hamper the smooth conduct of the census process.