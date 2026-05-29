Pune Municipal Corporation Initiates Legal Action Against Absent Census Employees | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started action against several government employees appointed for Census of India duties under the Hadapsar-Manjri regional office after many staff members allegedly remained absent despite receiving official appointment orders.

According to PMC officials, the census exercise in the region will cover 883 blocks. For this work, the administration appointed 883 enumerators and 144 supervisors. However, employees from different government departments reportedly failed to report for duty or neglected the assigned work without giving any valid reason.

Officials said staff members from departments such as the Water Resources and Irrigation Department, Public Works Department (PWD), Zilla Parishad office and other government establishments were among those who remained absent.

Taking serious note of the matter, Hadapsar-Manjri regional office Municipal Assistant Commissioner Ravi Khandare and the census clerk have initiated the process of filing cases against the concerned employees at Hadapsar police station under Section 11 of the Census Act, 1948.

PMC officials stated that census work is an important national responsibility, and negligence in carrying out assigned duties will not be tolerated. The administration has warned that strict action will be taken against employees who fail to cooperate with the census process.