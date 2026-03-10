Pune: PMC Restricts Construction Work To 8 AM-8 PM To Curb Noise & Air Pollution | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a strict order to control rising noise and air pollution caused by large-scale construction activities across the city.

As per the new directive, construction and excavation work will now be allowed only between 8 AM and 8 PM, and all construction activity during late-night hours has been completely banned.

At present, redevelopment projects and new building constructions are underway at several locations in Pune. Demolition of old structures, excavation, and ongoing construction work have significantly increased dust levels and noise pollution in many areas. Heavy machinery and frequent movement of construction vehicles late into the night have also been causing inconvenience to local residents.

In areas such as Kothrud and Deccan, residents have repeatedly complained about construction work continuing late at night. Senior citizens, patients, and students were particularly affected due to noise and air pollution. Following these complaints, the civic administration has decided to impose strict restrictions on nighttime construction activities.

City Engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar said, "No construction or excavation work will be permitted after 8 PM within city limits."

Additional Municipal Commissioner Prithviraj B. P. stated that according to the guidelines of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, construction sites must install tin sheets and green cloth barriers to contain dust. Builders are also required to sprinkle water regularly at sites to minimise dust pollution.

Furthermore, projects larger than 5,000 square feet will now be required to install sensors to monitor dust levels. The civic administration is also considering lowering this threshold to 1,000 square feet, and discussions are currently underway with builders’ associations regarding the proposal.

Meanwhile, PMC has also announced stricter action against illegal constructions in the city. After demolishing unauthorised structures, the civic body plans to recover the entire demolition cost from the concerned property owner, landholder, or institution through a separate recovery mechanism.

Civic officials, through the directives, aim to curb pollution in the city and provide much-needed relief to residents from nighttime noise disturbances.