 Pune: PMC Receives Positive Response For Special Waste Collection Initiative
Pune: PMC Receives Positive Response For Special Waste Collection Initiative

Collection points have been set up in each ward, operating from 10 am to 4 pm. These initiatives have garnered a favorable response from the residents of Pune.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
Pune Municipal Corporation is getting a positive response from Punekars in its special drives to promote responsible disposal practices. The first drive aims to prevent the improper dumping of idols and photo frames depicting gods and goddesses in rivers, water bodies, under trees, and other inappropriate locations to safeguard their sanctity.

Additionally, another drive, launched on October 14, allows residents to dispose of old and unused items, including clothing, mattresses, pillows, furniture, and electronics. Collection points have been set up in each ward, operating from 10 am to 4 pm. These initiatives have garnered a favorable response from the residents of Pune.

