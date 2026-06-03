Pune: PMC Ramps Up Pre-Monsoon Preparations, Orders Faster Completion Of Drainage Works

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: With the monsoon season approaching, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed officials to expedite ongoing drain cleaning, culvert repairs, and stormwater drainage improvement works across the city to ensure preparedness before heavy rains.

A review meeting chaired by Additional Municipal Commissioner (Estate) Prajit Nair was held on Wednesday with zonal deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners of regional offices, and officials from concerned departments to assess the progress of pre-monsoon works.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the status of drain widening and deepening projects, desilting operations, culvert construction and repairs, and measures being undertaken to enhance the capacity of the city’s stormwater drainage network. Discussions also focused on pending works, challenges faced in different zones, and strategies to ensure timely completion.

Nair instructed officials to complete all planned pre-monsoon works within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining quality standards. He emphasised that areas where progress is lagging should be provided with additional manpower and machinery so that projects can be completed without delay.

The additional municipal commissioner also announced that field inspections of drain and culvert works across various regional offices will begin next week. The inspections will assess both the quality and progress of ongoing projects. Any shortcomings identified during these visits will be addressed immediately to minimise inconvenience to residents during the rainy season.

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He further directed all departments to work in coordination to ensure the smooth execution of the projects and prevent waterlogging and flood-like situations in the city.

PMC officials said that the civic body is implementing a series of planned measures to improve stormwater management, facilitate smooth drainage of rainwater, and enhance public safety during the monsoon. Departments have been asked to accelerate the execution of ongoing works to meet these objectives.

Among those present at the meeting were Deputy Commissioners Vijaykumar Thorat, Arvind Mali, Madhav Jagtap, Avinash Sakpal, Asha Raut, Disaster Management Officer Ganesh Sonune, assistant commissioners of regional offices, and other concerned officials.