Pune: PMC Makes Electrical Arrangements At Ganesh Immersion Ghats | AI-generated

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made extensive electrical and safety arrangements at major Ganesh immersion ghats across the city ahead of the immersion processions scheduled for September 25 and 26.

According to the PMC Electrical Department, the arrangements have been made to ensure adequate lighting and the safety of citizens and Ganesh devotees during the immersion processions. Floodlights have been installed at around 277 locations, with nearly 1,530 floodlights of adequate capacity deployed. In addition, around 390 CCTV cameras have been installed at 14 locations to monitor the immersion sites and surrounding areas.

The PMC has made arrangements at major immersion ghats along the Mula-Mutha river, including Mhatre Bridge Ghat, Garware College Ghat, Sangam Ghat and Bund Garden Ghat, as well as at artificial immersion sites established under various ward offices. Floodlights and high-mast lights have been installed at these locations.

To prevent disruptions caused by technical or power-related issues during the immersion processions, backup generators have been arranged. Electrical Department employees will remain deployed round-the-clock during the immersion period.

The civic body has also installed CCTV systems at immersion ghats and sensitive locations from a safety and surveillance perspective. Security personnel, lifeguards and first-aid teams will remain on duty 24 hours near the immersion ghats and water bodies to respond to emergencies.

Watchtowers have also been erected at Alka Chowk, SP College Chowk and Shaniwar Chowk to facilitate surveillance and ensure proper lighting arrangements. Additional CCTV cameras have been installed for the safety of citizens.

The PMC has appealed to citizens to avoid touching electrical wires, panels or light poles at immersion sites and to cooperate with civic authorities by following safety guidelines during the immersion processions.