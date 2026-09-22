Pune: PMC Initiates Land Acquisition For Kharadi Road, ₹27.14 Crore Deposited

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated the land acquisition process for a proposed road network connecting Sinhagad Road and Kharadi, with the civic body expecting the acquisition process to be completed by November-end.

The work on the bridge connecting Sinhagad Road and Kharadi is in its final stage. Following the progress of the bridge project, the PMC has initiated land acquisition for road development in Kharadi to provide better connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the area.

According to the PMC, land is proposed to be acquired for a 36-metre Development Plan (DP) road from Kharadi towards Mahalakshmi Lawns and the proposed Javalkar Udyan, and a 30-metre DP road between Kharadi Ambedkar Chowk and Javalkar Udyan.

The proposal involves the acquisition of around 9,700 sq m of land, including 7,600 sq m for the 36-metre road and 2,100 sq m for the 30-metre road. The estimated expenditure for the acquisition is ₹90.50 crore. Of this, ₹27.14 crore, or 30% of the estimated amount, has already been deposited with the Special Land Acquisition Officer-II, Pune.

The PMC official said the process of issuing the Section 19 notification and declaring the final award will now be initiated.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Works) Omprakash Dive said, “The land acquisition is expected to be completed by November-end, after which road development work can be started. This will provide motorists travelling between Sinhagad Road, Kharadi and Vadgaon with a nearby alternative route instead of having to take the longer route through Rajaram Bridge.”

He added that traffic congestion in the Kharadi and Vadgaon areas is expected to reduce after the proposed bridge and road works are completed.

The proposal was also discussed at a meeting held at the District Collector’s Office, where PMC officials were directed to complete the proposal by December-end.