Pune: PMC Gives Job To Asawari Jagdale, Daughter Of Pahalgam Attack Victim Vijay Jagdale | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday handed over an appointment letter to Asawari Jagdale, who lost her father in the 2024 Pahalgam terror attack. This was considered a compassionate gesture aimed at supporting the bereaved family by netizens, as the news and photos from the ceremony have gone viral on social media.

The offer letter was presented for a Class Two (Group B) post in the civic body. PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, and BJP Pune City President Dheeraj Ghate, along with corporators and local leaders, were present on the occasion.

Officials said the appointment has been given on compassionate grounds to provide financial stability and support to the family after their loss.

Asawari Jagdale’s father, Vijay Jagdale, was from Pune. He tragically lost his life in the Pahalgham attack. The move follows assurances by authorities to assist families affected by the Pahalgam attack in May 2024. The Maharashtra State Government had assured a job to Asavari Jagdale during the last rites of her father in Pune.

In that incident, terrorists had opened fire on tourists in the Yannar area of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident had triggered outrage across the country and particularly in Pune, which had a direct connection to the victims.

The PMC’s decision to grant a Class Two post is being seen as a significant step, as such positions carry administrative responsibility, job security and a stable income.

Civic officials said the process was completed on priority, reflecting the administration’s commitment to stand by affected families. The move has drawn attention, as compassionate appointments in government bodies often take considerable time to materialise.