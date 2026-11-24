Pune: PMC Fines Construction Firm ₹25,000 For Dumping Debris On Budhwar Peth Road | AI Generated Representational Image

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on Aarasuri Construction for illegally dumping construction debris on a public road and creating unhygienic conditions in Tapkiri Galli, Budhwar Peth. The health department of the Kasba Peth ward office took action on Tuesday after receiving reports of violations in the area.

The firm was allegedly dumping debris from an ongoing construction project on the public road in violation of civic regulations, creating unhygienic conditions and causing inconvenience to residents.

Following reports of the violations, a team from the PMC’s health department conducted an immediate inspection and imposed a penalty of ₹25,000 on the construction firm. Senior Health Inspector Rahul Rajgolkar led the action.

The team conducted the drive under the directions and guidance of Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management Department) Santosh Warule, Deputy Commissioner (Zone 5) Madhav Jagtap and Assistant Municipal Commissioner (Kasba Peth ward office) Timayya Jagle.

Rajgolkar, Chandravadan Gaikwad, Health Inspector Tausif Deshpande, Krishna Avghade and a mukadam (work supervisor) were present during the action.

The Kasba Peth ward office has warned that it will take strict legal and penal action against individuals, contractors and construction firms found illegally dumping construction debris or garbage, creating unhygienic conditions or endangering public health anywhere in Pune.