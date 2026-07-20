Pune: PMC Demolishes Illegal Structure In Mohammadwadi, Continues Crackdown On Unauthorised Constructions | Sourced

Pune: Continuing its drive against unauthorised constructions, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday demolished an illegally built permanent structure measuring around 200 sq ft in Mohammadwadi. The action is part of the civic body's ongoing crackdown on illegal developments, particularly in newly merged villages.

The demolition was carried out under the supervision of Somnath Bankar, Deputy Commissioner of the Encroachment and Unauthorised Construction Removal Department. The operation commenced at 9 am with the support of officials from the Building Development Department.



To ensure the demolition was carried out safely and without disruption, the PMC deployed one police officer, five police personnel, 10 Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel, two JCB machines, two gas cutters, two breakers and 10 labourers.

Issuing a warning to residents, Somnath Bankar said people living in newly merged villages should avoid purchasing plots in unauthorised layouts or constructing buildings before the Pune Municipal Corporation's Development Plan receives approval.

"Any unauthorised construction undertaken in these areas will face strict action from the civic administration," Bankar said.

PMC officials said the demolition is part of a sustained enforcement campaign against illegal constructions across the city. The civic administration has reiterated that action will continue against structures violating municipal norms, with a particular focus on unauthorised developments in newly merged villages.