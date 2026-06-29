Pune: PMC Demolishes 4,400 Sq Ft Illegal Structures In Shivneri Nagar | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday carried out a demolition drive against unauthorised constructions in the Shivneri Nagar area of Pune, removing around 4,400 square feet of illegal structures.

The operation began at 9am following the directions of the Municipal Commissioner and was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of the Encroachment and Unauthorised Construction Removal Department, Somnath Bankar.

Officials from the Encroachment Removal Department and the Construction Development Department, including Kisan Chavan, Ramdas Kadu, Virendra Tilekar and Executive Engineer Santosh Lanjekar, were present during the action.

The demolition drive was carried out with the assistance of one PMC police officer, 11 police personnel, 30 Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) jawans, two JCB machines, three gas cutters, six breakers and 25 labourers.

According to PMC officials, a total of 4,400 square feet of unauthorised construction was cleared during the operation as part of the civic body's ongoing drive against illegal structures across the city.