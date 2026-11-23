Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram | File Photo

Pune: A social media post by Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, taking a sharp swipe at an unnamed retired senior civic official, has triggered fresh discussion in the city. Meanwhile, a large banner praising the commissioner has appeared at Balgandharva Chowk amid the ongoing enforcement action by the civic administration across Pune. The developments have brought the commissioner’s public image, his criticism of a former official and the growing show of support for his leadership into the spotlight.

In a strongly worded post shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner’s office, Ram accused a former senior civic official of repeatedly using social media and other platforms to criticise the present administration and damage its reputation. Although he did not identify the individual, his remarks have drawn attention for their unusually direct and personal tone.

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Commissioner questions former official’s record

In the post, Ram alleged that the retired official had become preoccupied with publicity and was attempting to portray his predecessors and successors as incompetent while projecting himself as an administrator who had brought about a revolution in the PMC.

Questioning the former official’s record, the commissioner said that an examination of the measures taken during his tenure and their actual outcomes would reveal little substantial work. He further suggested that the individual had turned to social media after retirement because he had little work to do and was acting out of frustration.

Ram also questioned the former official’s claims about bringing improvements to Pune, stating that merely criticising the administration and spreading negative narratives would not contribute to the city’s development.

Emphasising the need for systemic changes and transparency in administration, the commissioner said that officials who genuinely cared about Pune should focus on improving the city’s functioning rather than engaging in public criticism. He maintained that citizens were aware of who had worked selflessly for the city and who merely resorted to tall claims.

The post concluded with an appeal to citizens not to be misled by publicity-seeking individuals and to recognise the work carried out by officials for Pune. Ram also said that the administration would welcome constructive steps taken in the city’s interest.

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‘Punyacha Aapla Ayukta’ banner draws attention

Adding another dimension to the discussion, a large banner featuring Ram’s portrait has appeared at Balgandharva Chowk. Carrying the prominent headline ‘Punyacha Aapla Ayukta’ (Pune’s own commissioner), it describes him as someone who embraces Pune’s culture, considers the city his home and works selflessly for Punekars.

His portrait occupies a prominent portion of the hoarding, accompanied by images of Pune’s iconic landmarks.

The banner has become a talking point, particularly as it has appeared while the civic administration is carrying out a series of enforcement actions across the city. While some have viewed the display as an expression of public appreciation for the commissioner, its timing and the public glorification of a serving bureaucrat have also raised questions.

The PMC administration has not yet clarified who installed the banner or whether the necessary permission was obtained. However, after it gained the attention of the civic body, they removed it, officials said.