Pune: PMC Begins Process To Hand Over ₹1.67 Crore Plot For Proposed Katraj Metro Station | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started the process of transferring a 572.46-square-metre plot in Katraj to Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) for the proposed Katraj metro station on the Swargate-Katraj underground metro extension.

The land, valued at around ₹1.67 crore, is located at Survey No. 136 (old) and Survey No. 57 (new) in Katraj. A proposal for the transfer has been submitted by PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram. The plot is currently being used as a temporary public parking facility.

Maha-Metro has requested ownership of the land to build the entry and exit points for the underground metro station. Officials said the plot is located near the PMPML bus stand and is important for providing easy access to commuters using the proposed station.

The civic body has fixed the land value at around ₹28,320 per square metre, taking the total cost of the plot to nearly ₹1.67 crore. The amount will be adjusted against PMC's equity contribution to the metro project instead of being paid through a direct cash transaction.

Maha-Metro Director (Works) Atul Gadgil said the land is essential for constructing the station's entry and exit structures. He added that the location is close to the PMPML bus stand and the existing vegetable market, making it a key access point for passengers.

While agreeing to transfer the land, PMC has asked Maha-Metro to ensure that public facilities are not affected. The existing parking facility must continue, and Maha-Metro has been directed to provide parking space on at least the ground or first floor of the proposed structure.

The civic body has also asked Maha-Metro to create separate entry and exit points for the parking area to prevent traffic congestion. If construction affects existing PMPML bus stops or bus bays, the metro authority will have to build alternative facilities to ensure uninterrupted public transport services.

The proposal will now be examined by the City Improvement Committee. If approved, it will be sent to the Standing Committee and later to the General Body for final approval before the land is officially transferred to Maha-Metro.