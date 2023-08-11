Pune: Pioneer Batch Of 'Agniveers' Passes Out from Bombay Sappers |

Agniveers belonging to the Pioneer Batch of the Govt's Flagship 'Agnipath Scheme' passed out today from the hallowed Drill Ground of The Bombay Sappers. The solemn occasion witnessed a truly magnificent parade by the new soldiers who are set to join their respective units across the country with a large number being posted to combat engineer units located in field areas. As the proud parents looked on, the young soldiers marched in unison to the resounding tune of 'Hum Bombay Sapper Hain', displaying their pride in having joined one of the most coveted Regiments of the Indian Army.

31 weeks of gruelling and high intensity training was imparted to the Agniveers, spanning physical fitness, combat engineering training and basic trade training that are hallmarks of a combat ready sapper soldier. Agniveer Kuyte Vaibhav Gajanan finished first in the Overall Order of Merit and was awarded the Comdt's Gold Medal. Agniveer Jagjit Singh and Agniveer Gurmukh Singh were awarded the Comdt's Silver and Bronze Medals respectively while Agniveer Amit Prajapati was adjudged the Best in Drill and was given the prestigious opportunity to command the Parade. Commandant of BEG and Centre Khadki, Brigadier DG Patwardhan reviewed the ceremonial parade and complimented the Agniveers for an outstanding performance. He reminded them of the soldierly qualities and tenets imbibed by them during training and exhorted the young soldiers to remain focussed towards serving the Nation at all times and in all capacities.

The parents were presented Gaurav Padaks to honour them for having given a child to serve the country. The proud parents remained mesmerised seeing their young boys having transformed to immaculate soldiers and conveyed their thanks to the Training Centre for bringing about this change in such a short duration.