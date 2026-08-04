Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Solve 24 Theft Cases After Busting Two Vehicle Theft Rackets | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In two separate operations, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police busted vehicle theft rackets and arrested five accused along with a juvenile in conflict with the law. Police recovered 29 stolen two-wheelers and 24 mobile phones worth over Rs 20.85 lakh while solving 24 theft cases registered across multiple police station jurisdictions.

In the first operation, Bavdhan Police arrested Amit Lad Jadhav (20), Vasant Ankush Jadhav (25), Sunil Lahu Jadhav (25) and a juvenile in conflict with the law for allegedly stealing motorcycles and mobile phones. Police seized seven motorcycles and 24 mobile phones worth around Rs 5.35 lakh.

The breakthrough came when a police team patrolling the Mhalunge-Nande Road noticed a youth riding a Honda Unicorn without a number plate attempting to flee. After a chase, police detained him and found that the motorcycle had been stolen. During interrogation, the accused confessed to stealing motorcycles and mobile phones from various locations, including Hinjawadi, with the help of his associates.

The recovery helped solve seven theft cases, including four registered at Wakad Police Station, two at Hinjawadi Police Station and one at Shirgaon-Parandwadi Police Station.

In a separate operation, Wakad Police arrested Vedprakash Madan Singh Rawat (35), a resident of Tathawade, and Santosh Mohan Mangilwad (28) of Wakad for allegedly stealing two-wheelers for joyriding before abandoning them.

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Using CCTV footage, technical analysis and intelligence inputs, police traced the suspects and recovered 22 stolen two-wheelers worth around Rs 15.50 lakh. The operation solved 17 vehicle theft cases, including four from Wakad, six from Alandi, three from Chakan, and one each from Sant Tukaram Nagar, Shikrapur and Mangaon police stations.

Police said one of the accused, Dnyaneshwar Jaiswal, who worked as a substitute driver for private vehicles, allegedly stole two-wheelers for temporary use, abandoned them after use and then stole another vehicle whenever required. Police are also trying to identify the owners of eight recovered motorcycles.

Both operations were carried out under the supervision of senior officers of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate. Investigations are underway to determine whether the accused are linked to any other vehicle theft cases.