Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Invoke MCOCA Against Drug Trafficking Gang In First-Of-Its-Kind Action | Representative Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a major crackdown, police in Pimpri-Chinchwad have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against an organised gang involved in drug trafficking. This is the first time MCOCA has been applied to a narcotics racket in Pimpri-Chinchwad, officials said on Friday.

Police said the move signals stricter action ahead. Gangs involved in the sale of narcotics will now face charges under MCOCA in addition to existing drug laws.

The accused include gang leader Mehboob Kamruddin Karpude alias Musa Khan, 32, from Hadapsar, along with Pratik Sachin Sapkale, 28, from Khadki, Amin Feroz Khan, 23, from Ghorpadi Peth, Rafique Abubakar Memon, 62, from Kondhwa, and Wasim Isaq Beg, 37, from Dharashiv.

The case dates back to 12th December 2025, when two members of the group were caught red-handed near Baburaoji Gholap College under the jurisdiction of Sangvi Police Station. They were found selling Mephedrone (MD), a synthetic drug.

Police seized 55.21 grams of the drug during the operation. They also recovered mobile phones and a four-wheeler. The total value of the seized items was estimated at Rs 8.69 lakh.

Investigation Revealed Organised Network

During the investigation, officials found that the accused were not acting alone. They were part of an organised network running a drug trade. Police also found that the accused had several past criminal cases.

Based on the findings, Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Patil of the Anti-Narcotics Cell submitted a proposal to invoke MCOCA against the gang. The proposal was approved by Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sarang Awad.

The action was carried out by a team of Anti-Narcotics Cell officers, including Inspector Mahesh Patil, Assistant Police Inspector Vikram Gaikwad, Sub-Inspector Swaminath Jadhav, and other personnel.

Further investigation is ongoing to trace the wider network and identify more links connected to the gang.