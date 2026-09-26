Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Constable Found Dead After Two-Day Search In Nigdi; Suicide Suspected | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A police constable with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, who had been missing for two days, was found dead near the bus depot in Transport Nagar, Nigdi, on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Koli, who was posted as a Radio Telegraphic Police Constable (RTPC) at the headquarters of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC).

According to the preliminary investigation, Koli allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself in the head with his service pistol. Police said they are investigating the exact circumstances and reason behind his death.

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Police Had Been Searching For Two Days

Koli had reportedly left his home two days ago following a domestic dispute. Police became concerned after learning that he had taken his service pistol with him. A search operation was then launched to trace him.

Koli's last location was reportedly traced to the Durga Devi Hill area in Nigdi. Police teams searched the area for two days and also used drones in the operation.

However, the search did not initially yield any information about his whereabouts. His body was found near the bus depot in Transport Nagar, Nigdi, on Saturday morning.

Body Sent For Postmortem

After receiving information about the body, police reached the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation and panchnama. Nigdi Police Station Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Bansode confirmed the incident to The Free Press Journal.

“His body was found this morning. We have sent it for postmortem. After that, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) will be registered. We are conducting an investigation and appropriate action will be taken,” Bansode said.

Police said preliminary findings indicate that Koli sustained a gunshot wound to his head from his service pistol. Suicide is suspected, said a police official.

The death has caused shock and grief among personnel in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police. Further details are expected after the postmortem report and police investigation.