Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Bust ₹150 Crore Cyber Fraud Racket; Main Mule Account Supplier Arrested | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested the alleged main supplier of mule bank accounts linked to an interstate cyber fraud racket that cheated people across the country of nearly Rs 150 crore through fake investment schemes and online task scams.

The accused has been identified as Sachin Sanjay Kale (25), a resident of Moshi. During the investigation, police found suspected cyber fraud transactions worth Rs 1.15 crore across nine bank accounts operated by him.

About The Action…

According to police, the Cyber Cell of Alandi Police Station under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate carried out the operation. Acting on a tip-off, police detained Kale near Godown Chowk in Moshi after learning that a savings account at the Cosmos Bank branch in Alandi was being used to receive money obtained through online fraud.

The investigation revealed that Kale had opened accounts in nine different banks in his name. Police alleged that he handed over control of these accounts to cybercriminals in exchange for a commission. He allegedly withdrew the money through ATMs and cheques before delivering the cash to members of the gang.

65 Victims Cheated?

Data from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal showed that at least 65 victims from different parts of the country were cheated through the racket, with the total fraud amount estimated at around Rs 150 crore. Police said Rs 1.15 crore was traced to Kale's accounts. Two cases have been registered against him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Maruti Jagtap urged citizens not to allow unknown persons to use their bank accounts, ATM cards or SIM cards. He warned that cybercriminals often lure people with promises of easy money and use their accounts to route fraudulent funds. Accepting money from unknown sources and withdrawing it on behalf of others can amount to a serious criminal offence, he said.